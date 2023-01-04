Southern Ind. interstate ramp to have alternate lane closures as part of Sherman Minton Renewal

Drivers should prepare for delays near the Sherman Minton Bridge from Wednesday night to Thursday morning as crews work to fix guardrails on a nearby interstate ramp.

Lanes on the ramp from Interstate 64 eastbound to Interstate 265 eastbound will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Crews will alternate the lane closures, allowing traffic to pass through one open lane while they work on the other.

Officials said drivers should be cautious, prepare for traffic changes and take alternate routes when available.

This closure is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal project, which aims to add 30 years of use to the 60-year-old bridge through improvement and updates.