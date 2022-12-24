Clarkville residents under carbon monoxide alert

Clarksville residents are under a carbon monoxide alert after several people reported symptoms associated with inhaling the dangerous gas.

According to a news release from town officials, the Clarksville Fire Department began receiving calls from residents experiencing chest pains at 3 a.m. Saturday. Since then, they’ve responded to nearly two dozen calls associated with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Four residents have been transported to the hospital, according to the release.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include chest pains, headache, fatigue, light-headedness, dizziness, nausea, or unconsciousness. Officials urge any experiencing these symptoms to call 911 immediately.

It is unclear where the carbon monoxide is coming from, but town emergency officials are working with CenterPoint Energy to find the cause of the issue. Clarksville has set up an emergency command center, with members of Clarksville Fire, the New Albany Fire Department and Clarksville Emergency Management.

“[The calls] are all over South Clarksville. It also affected a kidney dialysis center. … There are similar cases in New Albany, including a hotel,” said Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin in a text message to LPM News.

The town’s fire department is urging residents to ensure their carbon monoxide monitors are functioning.

“We are also very concerned for residents who may not even have a carbon monoxide detector in their home,” Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said in the release. “That’s why we are asking everyone in Clarksville to check on their neighbors to make sure they are aware of the issue, and that their [carbon monoxide] detectors are operating correctly.”

The fire department is shutting off the gas in impacted homes and sending people to other safe spaces.

This story may be updated.

John Boyle contributed to this reporting.