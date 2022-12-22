Louisville braces for below-freezing temperatures and icy roadways

Harsh, cold weather is making its way to Louisville and is expected to last throughout the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service has placed Louisville and surrounding areas under a wind chill advisory beginning Thursday at 10 p.m. through Friday at 1 p.m. Additionally, a winter weather advisory will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. through Friday at 1 p.m.

“Are the weather people overhyping this? No,” NWS meteorologist John Gordon said. “100% chance tonight of the arctic express.”

Though the area is expected to receive one to three inches of snow, Gordon said the main concern for this weather event is dangerously low temperatures and wind chills.

He said wind chill temperatures will remain below zero through Sunday morning and won’t rise above freezing temperatures before Tuesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of the anticipated temperature drop which is expected to impact several regions of the state.

Louisville city officials have taken similar measures to prepare for the arctic front and ensure residents are safe.

The potential for a flash freeze means slick, icy road conditions are expected to start overnight Thursday and last into midday Friday.

Metro Public Works Director Vanessa Burns said the city’s snow team, which is made up of several different offices within Metro government, is ready to begin treating all 111 snow routes the city is responsible for.

“What we’re going to be doing is applying calcium chloride and salt mix as soon as possible to keep up with the storm,” Burns said.

The solution helps make precipitation “slushy” on roadways, making it easier to clear and for cars to pass through.

Snow team crews were not able to pre-treat roads ahead of Thursday night’s snowfall.

Mike Dolan, the snow team assistant director, said crews are expected to begin treatment Thursday evening.

“We’ll be staging our trucks at the top of our routes starting, hopefully, around 6:30 [or] 7 [p.m.], waiting for the weather to change so that we will be able to go ahead and start out routes with that,” Dolan said.

Each shift will have 60 trucks working 12 hours, according to Dolan. He said the city has more than enough salt on-hand to handle the inclement weather.

While Metro Public Works is responsible for local roadways, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will handle clearing the interstate.

For those who need to be on roads during the cold weather, officials advise using as much caution as possible and allowing for plenty of travel time.

“I’d like all the commuters to use caution, to give our people an opportunity to get the job done,” Burns said.

Officials from LG&E said their power lines are designed to handle severe weather conditions, but power outages are possible.

People should report outages to LG&E and monitor their outage maps for updates.

Residents are advised to stay away from downed power lines.

This story will be updated.

