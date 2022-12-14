Inquiry finds widespread misconduct in women's pro soccer

An investigation commissioned by the National Women’s Soccer League and its players union found “widespread misconduct” directed at players dating back to the beginnings nearly a decade ago of the top U.S. women’s professional league.

The findings include allegations of misconduct at Racing Louisville FC, the women's soccer club.

A report detailing the results of the year-long investigation was published a little over two months after the release of U.S. Soccer’s own report on a separate investigation. Both investigations found instances of sexual abuse and manipulation within the league.

Local fans protested against leadership of Racing Louisville after the October report. They called for accountability and expressed support for players.

Amina Elahi contributed to this story.