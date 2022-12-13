© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Cyclist dies from injuries sustained in November after being hit by the driver of a vehicle

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published December 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
The back side of an ambulance is shown.
iStockphoto
/
LMPD’s preliminary investigation found the cyclist and driver of the vehicle were both traveling southbound down National Turnpike.

A cyclist who was hit by the driver of a vehicle last month has died from their injuries, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The collision occurred on Nov. 14 near the intersection of National Turnpike and Farmers Lane in South Louisville.

According to police, the cyclist had sustained severe injuries from the collision. The cyclist, an adult man, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

Police confirmed his death Tuesday. LMPD’s preliminary investigation found the cyclist and driver of the vehicle were both traveling southbound down National Turnpike

The driver stayed on the scene following the collision.

The LMPD Traffic Unit’s investigation is ongoing.

Tags
News traffic safetyLouisvillepedestrian death
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Breaking News Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones
Related Content