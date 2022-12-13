Cyclist dies from injuries sustained in November after being hit by the driver of a vehicle

A cyclist who was hit by the driver of a vehicle last month has died from their injuries, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The collision occurred on Nov. 14 near the intersection of National Turnpike and Farmers Lane in South Louisville.

According to police, the cyclist had sustained severe injuries from the collision. The cyclist, an adult man, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

Police confirmed his death Tuesday. LMPD’s preliminary investigation found the cyclist and driver of the vehicle were both traveling southbound down National Turnpike

The driver stayed on the scene following the collision.

The LMPD Traffic Unit’s investigation is ongoing.