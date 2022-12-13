© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

By Dylan Lovan, Associated Press
Published December 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST
Kenneth Walker, in a black and red jacket, releases a balloon in memory of Breonna Taylor while standing in front of a painting featuring her.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Kenneth Walker releases a balloon in Jefferson Square Park on the second anniversary of the police raid that resulted in the killing of his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor.

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville.

He fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed in March 2020. Attorneys for Kenneth Walker say the city of Louisville agreed to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits filed by Walker in federal and state court.

Police knocked down Taylor's door the night of the deadly raid, and Walker fired a shot from a handgun, striking one of the officers. He later said he did not know the people entering were police because he did not hear them identify themselves. Walker was charged with attempted murder, but that charge was later dropped.

Last year, a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge ruled Walker could not be charged again for his actions that night.

Amina Elahi contributed to this story.

