1 dead, 6 injured in fire at Jacobs neighborhood apartment complex

One person died and six were injured in a fire at an 11-building apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said three children and three adults were hurt, but did not say what condition they’re in. He said they have not determined the cause or origin of the fire.

The fire took place at the 185-unit Watterson Lakeview Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive, close to Jacob Elementary School.

It’s unclear where the fire started, but it spread to the attic and roof of one two-story building, as well as two cars in the parking lot, according to Cooper.

Cooper said more than 60 firefighters were called to the scene to help contain the fire, which is now under control.

Several people have been displaced by the fire.

Arson investigators are on the scene. Crews remained on site to help the investigators, aid with salvage and overhaul and put out hot spots.

Officials have not released the identity or details about the person who died.

This story may be updated.