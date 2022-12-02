Kentucky Politics Distilled: Democrats appeal redistricting ruling

Democrats are hoping the state Supreme Court will strike down Republican-drawn redistricting maps. They argue these maps violate part of the state constitution that says people have a right to “free and equal” elections.

Next year’s political races continue to take shape as candidates file to run for governor, attorney general, and more.

Democratic Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed to run for Kentucky Attorney General, former Republican leader Jonathan Shell will be in the running for Agriculture Commissioner, and Peppy Martin announced her run for Governor on the democratic ticket.

And a look at what's on the agenda ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.