News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Democrats appeal redistricting ruling

Louisville Public Media | By Divya Karthikeyan,
Ryland Barton
Published December 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST
kpd kentucky politics distilled

Democrats are hoping the state Supreme Court will strike down Republican-drawn redistricting maps. They argue these maps violate part of the state constitution that says people have a right to “free and equal” elections.

Next year’s political races continue to take shape as candidates file to run for governor, attorney general, and more.

Democratic Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed to run for Kentucky Attorney General, former Republican leader Jonathan Shell will be in the running for Agriculture Commissioner, and Peppy Martin announced her run for Governor on the democratic ticket.

And a look at what's on the agenda ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

News
Divya Karthikeyan
Divya is LPM's Capitol Reporter. Email Divya at dkarthikeyan@lpm.org.
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
