Indiana Gov. Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia, responding well to treatment

Gov. Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized with pneumonia, his office announced Friday.

The statement said Holcomb sought medical attention for the flu on Thursday afternoon, but was hospitalized Friday out of “an abundance of caution” after being diagnosed with pneumonia.



The governor’s office said he is responding well to treatment.

