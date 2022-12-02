© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Indiana Gov. Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia, responding well to treatment

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published December 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

/


Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks to the press during a news conference in late Dec. 2021.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized with pneumonia, his office announced Friday.

The statement said Holcomb sought medical attention for the flu on Thursday afternoon, but was hospitalized Friday out of “an abundance of caution” after being diagnosed with pneumonia.


The governor’s office said he is responding well to treatment.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.
Lauren Chapman
