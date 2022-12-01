TARC Board of Directors approves contract ratified by union members

The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) has agreed to a new contract with members of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447.

Nearly 80% of employees who are members of the union voted in favor of the contract Wednesday. TARC’s Board of Directors approved the contract in a special meeting Thursday morning.

According to a news release from TARC, the new contract, which extends through August 2024, includes the following:



Wage increases of 6% in year one and 4% in year two, for a total of 10% over the life of the contract for all union employees

Continued coverage of 95% of health insurance costs for all employees

Increase from $30 to up to $75 for CDL reimbursement for transportation and maintenance employees

Increase from $420 to $450 in uniform allowance for transportation employees

Increase from $180 to $250 in shoe allowance for maintenance employees

Increase from $435 to $500 in tool allowance for maintenance employees

Increase from $1.45 to $3.00 per hour in instructor pay, in addition to hourly wage, for transportation and maintenance employees

Addition of Juneteenth as a holiday for all employees

According to TARC, this is the largest wage increase the organization has given to its workers.

The terms of the contract, including the wage increase, will retroactively go into effect. Workers will experience the wage increase immediately and should receive back pay for wage discrepancies since Sept. 1.

“I’m pleased that an agreement has been reached, and we’re proud to offer our Union employees a wage and benefits package that recognizes their hard work, dedication, and professionalism,” TARC executive director Carrie Butler said in a news release.

The new contract comes after months of negotiations between TARC and union members.

“I want to be clear: we aren’t here because of the generosity of TARC,” Local 1447 president Lillian Brents said in a news release. “We got here because Local 1447 members mobilized again and again, in the sweltering heat and freezing cold, to push back against a pattern of abuse, disrespect, and greed by TARC leadership."

In October, as negotiations began to stall, union workers voted to authorize a strike. Workers were asking for increased wages, better safety measures and improved service.

Brents said union members plan to continue to push for improved safety and service with Louisville Metro Council and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg’s incoming administration.

“We still need to see key pieces of the contract implemented, including the FTA [Federal Transit Administration] required safety committee, and explore options for increasing funding to expand public transit,” Brents said in the release.

