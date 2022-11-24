Here’s how Light Up Louisville will affect traffic

People can ride a holiday train, listen to live music, shop at a market, visit Santa’s workshop and see the man in the red suit himself during a parade at this year's Light Up Louisville.

The annual tree lighting ceremony is from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday on West Jefferson Street, near Metro Hall.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. After that, Santa Claus and Mayor Greg Fischer will light up a large tree in Jefferson Square Park and turn on Christmas lights throughout downtown at 8:30 p.m.

In order to accommodate the festivities, several streets will be closed from noon to 11:30 p.m.

The closures will impact the following streets:





West Jefferson Street from South Third Street to South Eighth Street

West Liberty Street from South Fourth Street to South Ninth Street

South Fourth Street from West Market Street to West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

South Fifth Street from West Muhammad Ali Boulevard to West Market Street

South Sixth Street from West Market Street to Cedar Street

South Seventh Street from West Market Street to West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

South Seventh Street from Cedar Street to West Jefferson Street

South Eighth Street from West Market to West Liberty Street

Armory Place from West Muhammad Ali Boulevard to W Liberty

Congress Alley from South Sixth Street to South Eighth Street

Court Place from South Fifth Street to South Sixth Street

There will also be restricted access along South Fifth Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to the Fourth Street parking garage.

The Baird Tower parking garage and the Hyatt Regency will also have restricted access.

TARC routes will also be impacted by Light Up Louisville. Several routes will have detours in place until 6 p.m. Saturday.