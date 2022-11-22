No recount petition filed in close race for Indiana House District 71

Republican candidate Scott Hawkins did not file a petition for recount in the close Indiana House District 71 race by the Tuesday deadline, according to the Indiana Election Division. But there are still paths for a challenge.

Though the deadline for candidates was Tuesday, county party chairs have until Nov. 28 to file petitions with the state.

Unofficial Election Night results showed Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member, leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes.

But by the next day, the winner of the election was still unconfirmed, after the Clark County Clerk’s Office learned there had been an issue with one of the voting machines in reading absentee ballots.

Clerk Susan Popp said that meant some of the votes weren’t included in Election Night totals.

The Clark County Election Board met Nov. 11 for a vote canvass to review ballots. This added more than 1,000 votes to the District 71 tally and pushed Fleming into the lead.

Official results certified Monday by the state show Fleming leading Hawkins by 156 votes in Clark County and 70 in Floyd County.

Recounts or challenges for federal, statewide and state legislative offices go through the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office.

“Today was the first hurdle, the first recount or contest deadline, and we just have to wait and see what happens until Monday at noon,” said Angie Nussmeyer with the Indiana Election Division.