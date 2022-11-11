© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

This week on ‘In Conversation’: Stay out of the red this holiday season

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published November 11, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST
Listen to the show:

Whether you’re talking turkey or planning for a plant-based feast, putting a holiday meal on the table costs more than it used to.

How do you save cash and spend wisely during the holiday season as creeping inflation and higher prices strain budgets?

Host Rick Howlett spoke to financial experts to for an overview of how the economic forecast looks, and get tips and advice on how to financially navigate the start of the winter holidays. 

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
