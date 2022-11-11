This week on ‘In Conversation’: Stay out of the red this holiday season

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20221111161402-FinalICPodcast_HolidayFinaces11112022.mp3

Whether you’re talking turkey or planning for a plant-based feast, putting a holiday meal on the table costs more than it used to.

How do you save cash and spend wisely during the holiday season as creeping inflation and higher prices strain budgets?

Host Rick Howlett spoke to financial experts to for an overview of how the economic forecast looks, and get tips and advice on how to financially navigate the start of the winter holidays.