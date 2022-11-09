Hoosiers pick new Congressional representative, sheriffs in General Election

Hoosiers cast votes for several local, state and federal offices on Election Day.

Southern Indiana is sending a new voice to Washington to replace outgoing Republican U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth, who didn’t seek a fourth term in the 9th Congressional District. Republican Erin Houchin, who spent eight years as a state senator before retiring earlier this year, beat Democrat Matthew Fyfe to win the seat.

Clark and Floyd counties will have new sheriffs in town, as both Republican incumbents term out. Clark County’s race came amid two ongoing federal civil lawsuits against current Sheriff Jamey Noel. More than two dozen women say they were raped, assaulted or harassed in October 2021 after incarcerated men accessed the women’s area of the Clark County Jail with keys bought from a corrections officer, who has since been terminated and criminally charged. Based on preliminary results, Republican Scottie Maples, Noel’s chief deputy and a Jeffersonville City Council member, came out on top over Democrat Ed Byers.

Four nonpartisan seats on the New Albany Floyd County Schools board were also up for grabs. Incumbent Lee Ann Wiseheart is projected to win a spot along with Connie Baugh, Thad Neafus and Melanie Stumler Northup, while Elaine Gunterman Murphy is expected to lose her seat. The new and returning board members will have a hand in selecting the district’s next superintendent when the search continues next year. Longtime administrator Bill Briscoe has served as interim superintendent since Brad Snyder unexpectedly left the position earlier this year.

Scott Hawkins, a Republican teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member, narrowly took down incumbent Democratic State Rep. Rita Fleming in House District 71 by just 35 votes, according to unofficial results. However, Fleming said late Tuesday she would not concede the election yet, alleging there were problems at a voting site at New Albany High School causing voters to be turned away. WFPL News was not able to independently verify those claims.

Here’s a full rundown of results in Clark and Floyd counties as of Tuesday night. Incumbents are marked with asterisks. Races for which complete unofficial results are available include the percentage earned by the winner.



Federal

U.S. Senator





Todd Young (Republican)*

Thomas M McDermott Jr (Democratic)

Antonio Alvarez (Political Synergy)

Thomas Bear (Independent)

Phillip Beachy (Independent)

Haneefah Khaaliq (Independent)

Danny Niederberger (Other)

James M. Sceniak (Libertarian)

David Storer (Independent)

U.S. Representative - District 9





Erin Houchin (Republican)

Matthew Fyfe (Democratic)

Jacob Bailey (Green)

Tonya Mills (Libertarian)

Statewide

State Auditor





Tera K Klutz (Republican)*

ZeNal Brooks (Democratic)

John Andrew Schick (Libertarian)

Secretary of State





Diego Morales (Republican)

Destiny Wells (Democratic)

Jeffrey Maurer (Libertarian)

Andrew Straw (Disability)

David Wetterer (Green)









State Treasurer





Daniel Elliott (Republican)

Jessica McClellan (Democratic)





General Assembly

State Senator - District 45 (Clark and Floyd)





Chris Garten (Republican)* - 62.71%

Nick Marshall (Democratic)











State Senator - District 47 (Floyd only)





Gary Byrne (Republican)* - 58.91%

Katie Forte (Democrat)











State Representative - District 66 (Clark only)





Zach Payne (Republican)* - 70.99%

Nancy McDevitt (Democratic)











State Representative - District 70 (Clark and Floyd)





Karen Engleman (Republican)* - 71.72%

Jason Joe Shemanski (Democratic)











State Representative - District 71 (Clark and Floyd) - too close to call as of Tuesday night





Scott Hawkins (Republican) - 50.10%

Rita Fleming (Democratic)* - 49.90









State Representative - District 72 (Floyd only)





Ed Clere (Republican)* - 60.42%

Keil Roark (Democrat)





Clark County local

Circuit Court Clerk





Ryan Lynch (Republican) - 62.48%

Chris Coyle (Democratic)











County Auditor





Danny Yost (Republican)* - 64.33%

Christian Barrera (Democratic)











County Recorder





Steve Gill (Republican) - 61.51%

Jeff Frey (Democratic)











County Treasurer





R. Monty Snelling (Republican)* - 63.38%

Catherine E Tegart (Democratic)











County Sheriff





Scottie Maples (Republican) - 65.50%

Ed Byers (Democratic)











County Council District 1





Shanon Grant (Republican)

Barbara C Hollis (Democratic)* - 52.45%

County Council District 2





Darci Schiller (Republican) - 56.01%

Janne Newland (Democratic)*











County Council District 3





Brian Lenfert (Republican) - 71.56%

Carol Flynn (Democratic)











Borden-Henryville School Board At Large (Vote for two)





Andy Guernsey* - 38.74%

Summer Guthrie

Kevin Puckett* - 34.98%











Floyd County local

Circuit Court Judge





Justin Brown (Republican) - 59.65%

Dana Eberly-Peay (Democrat)











County Sheriff





Steve Bush (Republican) - 60.97%

Darrell Mills (Democrat)











County Assessor





Terry Watson (Republican) - 56.76%

Patricia Trish Badger-Byrd (Democrat)











County Commissioner District 1





Al Knable (Republican) - 64.42%

Tyler Gaines (Democrat)











County Council District 1





Charlie Moon (Republican)

Tony Toran (Democrat)* - 55.73%

County Council District 2





Jim Freiberger (Republican) - 66.23%

Daniel Harris (Democrat)











County Council District 3





Danny Short (Republican)* - 52.78%

Brian Brewer (Democrat)











Georgetown Town Council At Large (Vote for two)





Chris Loop (Republican)* - 37.76%

Brandon Hopf (Republican) - 35.60%

Billy Haller (Democrat)*











New Albany Floyd County School Board At Large (Vote for two)





Connie Baugh - 16.15%

BJ Foster

Elaine Gunterman Murphy*

Tim Harbison

Thad Neafus - 20.25%

Misty Ronau

Kevin Skinner

Randy Stumler





















New Albany Floyd County School Board District 1





J.R. Drummond

Stephen Wayne Keenan

Melanie Stumler Northup - 43.14%

Trent Rufing



















New Albany Floyd County School Board District 2

