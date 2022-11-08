LIVE: Results from Election Day from across the country

On November 8, voters will be at the polls casting final votes and the tally will begin to determine the results of the midterm elections. In the balance hang all seats in the House of Representatives, as well as 35 Senate seats, and governor's offices in 36 states and 3 territories. NPR will publish results pages through the API for individual states and we will also provide AP results embeds for House, Senate and gubernatorial races, as well as some ballot measures, etc. as provided by the Associated Press.

