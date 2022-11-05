© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: It's (Finally) Almost Election Day

By Ryland Barton, Divya Karthikeyan
Published November 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

[embed]https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20221104140619-KPD110422podcast.mp3[/embed]

We’re in the home stretch ahead of this year’s General Election.

Candidates are making their pitches across the state and voters are starting to cast their ballots.

At the top of the ballot, Kentuckians will pick who they want to send to the U.S. Senate: Republican incumbent Rand Paul or Democratic candidate Charles Booker.

But voters will also weigh in on contests for Congress, the Kentucky Legislature, the state Supreme Court and a variety of local elections. You can find out more about who's on the ballot and in the Louisville Public Media voter guide and Kentucky Public Radio voter guide.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton take one last pre-election look during this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

 

Tags
News Election 2022
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content