Norton Healthcare to provide update on its West Louisville Hospital

With the development of the planned Norton West Louisville Hospital underway, residents will have a chance Thursday to see how their feedback is shaping the project.

Norton Healthcare leaders are hosting a community event at 6 p.m. at Brandeis Elementary School, 2817 W. Kentucky St., to provide an update to community members.

Spokesperson Renee Murphy said the goal is to show residents the influence of their comments. The company collected 4,000 surveys from May to September.

“We're going to be sharing information about what the services will look like in more detail at this location,” she said. “Also, we have some new designs that we're going to be sharing with the community.”

The 20-acre site in the Parkland neighborhood is part of Goodwill Industry of Kentucky’s Opportunity Campus. Construction on the hospital began in late June.

The Norton Hospital will be the first built in the West End since 1845. Officials say they are targeting a 2024 opening.

“We know how important this is. We know how important this is in terms of having access to specialty care, and also having access to early interventions if there is a problem,” Murphy said.

A variety of factors have contributed to worse health outcomes in west Louisville, which has a high concentration of Black residents. It’s also an area with a higher rate of poverty than the rest of the city. Experts say everything from economic instability and difficulty accessing health care to individual behavior plays a role.

Community leaders have called for Norton leaders to include neighbors as the project moves ahead.

They want to see “our voices are at the table to ensure that Norton’s health care staff is extremely diverse and has a large population of not only Black nurses but Black physicians,” activist Kathleen Parks said in February.

Yasmine Jumaa contributed reporting.