Great Podversations: Maggie Nelson and Eula Biss

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson, Evie Clare
Published October 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT
Mindy Fulner
Author Maggie Nelson discusses her book, "On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint," with writer Eula Biss.

Maggie Nelson is a writer working in autobiography, art criticism, theory, feminism, history, aesthetic theory, philosophy, scholarship, and poetry. She currently teaches at the University of Southern California.

Eula Biss is the author of four books and has been recognized with a National Book Critics Circle Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and a 21st Century Award from the Chicago Public Library. She currently teaches nonfiction for the Bennington Writing Seminars.

Listen to the podcast:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20221020085004-GPEp45MaggieNelsonAndEulaBiss.mp3

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
