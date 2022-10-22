© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Paul and Booker make final campaign push

By Ryland Barton, Divya Karthikeyan
Published October 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics…

U.S. Senate candidates Rand Paul and Charles Booker hit the road in the final leg of their campaigns.

A judge disqualified a Republican candidate for a Louisville-area legislative seat over a filing error.

And abortion opponents released a misleading ad pushing for the proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

