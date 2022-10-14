City officials table zoning plans for multi-building One Park project

City officials tabled a zoning change that would help move forward a major development project.

Louisville’s Land Development and Transportation Committee, part of the city’s Planning Commission, held off on scheduling a public hearing for the multi-building One Park complex, saying on Thursday it needed more time to discuss plans with the developers.

One Park is a proposed multi-million dollar development that would transform an area between Cherokee Park and Cave Hill Cemetery in the Irish Hill neighborhood. Developers say the complex, which would straddle Lexington Road, would include amenities such as housing units, office space, and a grocery store.

Part of Thursday’s committee meeting, which was open to the public, focused on the project’s northern section, closer to Interstate 64 and Beargrass Creek. Developers are looking for city approval to rezone a parcel of land and make it a Planned Development District, which would allow them to combine residential, commercial and office uses into a dense space.

That parcel is currently occupied by an office building and a vacant house, and is also being used for a Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District project.

The committee decided to shelve action on rezoning for One Park North until its next meeting on Oct. 27. Members said they wanted to continue discussing details, including how the project would manage traffic.

According to a design plan submitted by developers, Lexington Road would feature a new traffic light, more turning lanes and marked crosswalks.

Three people who attended Thursday’s meeting spoke in opposition to the plan. Diane Cooke is a Lexington Road Preservation Association member and said the group is worried about the size of the complex and the traffic problems it could create.

“We’re not totally opposed to the development. We’re opposed to the enormity of the development,” Cooke said.

Also at the meeting was Steve Porter, an attorney who represents resident groups against local development projects. He advocated for a public hearing on the rezoning to take place downtown during the evening to get more people to attend.

He said the project has “dragged on” and that community members have been caught off guard by current plans.

“All of a sudden, this case is coming up in front of [the committee], and a whole lot of people had no idea that this thing was that close to coming to a head,” Porter said.

A couple of people also submitted emails to the city according to public records. Instead of criticizing the complex, they advocated for safer bike lanes in the area with physical separation from cars.

Committee members may decide at their next meeting when to schedule a public hearing for the One Park North zoning changes.

In late 2019, Louisville Metro Council approved a zoning change for the project’s southern portion, establishing a Planned Development District on a triangular lot occupied by several businesses. At the time, developers said it would cost $250 million to build. But demolition and construction for One Park have not begun on the lot, and establishments like Nu-Yale Cleaners and Le Moo steakhouse remain active on the site.