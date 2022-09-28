© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This week ‘In Conversation’: Home Ownership 101

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published September 28, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT
pklein home for sale
megan resch photography
/

From figuring out your financial readiness and understanding market rates to learning more than you want to know about roofs and property lines, buying and owning a house is an ongoing education.

This week on “In Conversation,” we discuss the basics of buying a house, like checking out interest rates, and figuring out how much house your paycheck and credit can afford.

Our panel tells you how to figure out what's really important to you in a home—what are your musts, and what are your dealbreakers? We also talk about home maintenance and repair, and learn about programs for first-time homeowners and people who need help making repairs.

It’s part of our month-long focus on home and housing.

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson