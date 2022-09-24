© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Officials try to recruit younger poll workers

By Ryland Barton
Published September 24, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

[embed]https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220923160515-KPD092322Podcast.mp3[/embed]

This week in Kentucky politics…

Election officials are trying to get younger people to sign up to be poll workers.

Kelly Craft tapped state Sen. Max Wise to be her running mate during this year's race for governor.

And Attorney General Daniel Cameron is defending the former president in his legal battle with the Justice Department.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton