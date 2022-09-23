© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This week ‘In Conversation’: Home As Identity

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published September 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
To paraphrase the song, a house can be more than a home. Our homes are our shelter, but they also contribute to our identities.

This week on “In Conversation,” we discussed home as a part of our personal identity in ways that can comfort us and challenge us. We also talked about how some of us look at Louisville a little differently since the killing of Breonna Taylor in her home by the Louisville Metro Police Department. 

It’s part of our month-long focus on home and housing; and we also talked about the new Louisville Magazine issue that focuses on home, produced in collaboration with Louisville Public Media. Visit this link to share how you view home in Louisville. 

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
