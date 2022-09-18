Louisville police are waiving all impound tow lot fees this week

Residents with vehicles in the city’s impound lot can retrieve them for free this week.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is holding an amnesty period Monday through Friday at its Butchertown lot on Frankfort Avenue.

Vehicle owners can call LMPD’s Vehicle Impoundment Unit at 502-574-7078 to schedule a pickup from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They have to provide a photo ID to access the car, and will need to show both a license and proof of insurance to drive the vehicle off the lot.

The city last held an amnesty week in January.

Emily McKinley, major of LPMD’s Administrative Services Division, said the city lot released 89 vehicles during that period, compared to about 50 in a usual week.

She said the goal of this forgiveness program is to keep the current space at the impound lot manageable, as it’s currently not overcrowded. The city has held vehicle auctions this year, which also clear up room.

“We had a few weeks of free time here where there wasn’t gonna be any auctions held. I knew that we do still have some abandoned cars out there, we do still have some complaints, so why not give the opportunity again?” McKinley said.

She added that towing and storage fees typically start at about $150, and increase each day a vehicle is left in the lot.

Residents can search online to see if their vehicle is at the impound lot by using their VIN or license plate number.

Last last year, Metro Council passed an ordinance allowing the police department to request amnesty periods at the lot. City officials earlier this year said they were working on combating overcrowding at the Butchertown lot, which was preventing them from getting abandoned cars off the streets.

This story has been updated.