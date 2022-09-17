© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Kelly Craft holds her first gubernatorial rally, campaigns ahead of abortion amendment heat up

By Ryland Barton
Published September 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled
https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220916163619-KPD09162022PODCAST.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics...

Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft held a rally for her gubernatorial bid.

Campaigns on both sides ahead of the constitutional amendment on abortion are heating up.

And a candidate for a Louisville-area legislative seat withdrew from the race.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton