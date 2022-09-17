Kentucky Politics Distilled: Kelly Craft holds her first gubernatorial rally, campaigns ahead of abortion amendment heat up

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220916163619-KPD09162022PODCAST.mp3 Listen

This week in Kentucky politics...

Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft held a rally for her gubernatorial bid.

Campaigns on both sides ahead of the constitutional amendment on abortion are heating up.

And a candidate for a Louisville-area legislative seat withdrew from the race.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.