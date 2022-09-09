© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This week ‘In Conversation’: Renting in Louisville

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published September 9, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT
Listen to the show:

https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220909133719-FinalICPodcast_RentingHome09092022.mp3

 

Home is home whether you own your real estate or rent it. But renters do have different considerations.

This week on “In Conversation,” we discussed the good, the bad, and the ugly of renting a house or an apartment in this city. Joining us in this conversation were Adeshina Emmanuel and Jacob Ryan from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting who are doing a project on rental inequities in Louisville.

This episode is part of our month-long focus on home and housing.

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
