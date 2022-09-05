After delay, new Wilkerson Elementary facility passes inspection

Jefferson County Public Schools’ new Wilkerson Elementary facility is finally opening, after weeks of delay.

JCPS officials said the school passed inspection late last month after failing one weeks earlier. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Friday.

“Looking forward to that and definitely bringing the students into this beautiful new school,” JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said during last week’s board meeting.

The building will open to students on Monday, September 12.

The new $17 million facility was supposed to be ready for the school year on August 10. But the structure failed a city inspection because the contractor hadn’t finished construction on the roof and other parts of the building.

While waiting for their new building, Wilkerson students have been attending school at the old Watson Lane Elementary a few miles away.

District officials say while the new building will be safe for students, some construction work remains, especially on the exterior.

“The work should not impact classes,” according to a district press release.