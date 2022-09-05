© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

After delay, new Wilkerson Elementary facility passes inspection

By Jess Clark
Published September 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
09012022_Wilkerson Elementary 1_Jess Clark
The new Wilkerson Elementary School will open to students on Sept. 12, after more than a month of delay.

Jefferson County Public Schools’ new Wilkerson Elementary facility is finally opening, after weeks of delay.

JCPS officials said the school passed inspection late last month after failing one weeks earlier. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Friday.

“Looking forward to that and definitely bringing the students into this beautiful new school,” JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said during last week’s board meeting.

The building will open to students on Monday, September 12.

The new $17 million facility was supposed to be ready for the school year on August 10. But the structure failed a city inspection because the contractor hadn’t finished construction on the roof and other parts of the building. 

While waiting for their new building, Wilkerson students have been attending school at the old Watson Lane Elementary a few miles away.

09012022_Wilkerson Elementary 2_Jess Clark
The new Wilkerson Elementary School will open to students on Sept. 12, after more than a month of delay.

District officials say while the new building will be safe for students, some construction work remains, especially on the exterior.

“The work should not impact classes,” according to a district press release.

Tags
News Youth Reporting
Jess Clark
Jess Clark is LPMs Education and Learning Reporter. Email Jess at jclark@lpm.org.
See stories by Jess Clark