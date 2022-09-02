© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This week 'In Conversation': Refugees who now call Louisville home

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published September 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT
kentucky-refuge-class
Luis de León
/
????????????????????????????????????

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220902155205-ICPodcastFinal_RefugeesHome2022.mp3

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked about Louisville’s refugee community, who come from more than 15 countries around the world. 

We talked to Louisville refugees about how they came to call Louisville home, and meet advocates whose organizations try to make the transition easier.

It’s part of our month-long focus on what it means to call a place “home.”

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson