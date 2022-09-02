This week 'In Conversation': Refugees who now call Louisville home

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220902155205-ICPodcastFinal_RefugeesHome2022.mp3

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked about Louisville’s refugee community, who come from more than 15 countries around the world.

We talked to Louisville refugees about how they came to call Louisville home, and meet advocates whose organizations try to make the transition easier.

It’s part of our month-long focus on what it means to call a place “home.”