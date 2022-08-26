© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

This week ‘In Conversation’: Live at the Kentucky State Fair!

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published August 26, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT
081922_Ky State Fair 22_Black Goat_by Breya Jones
Goats at the State Fair were ready to greet judges and attendees alike on opening day.

Listen to the podcast:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220826163016-ICPodcastFinal_StateFarm2022.mp3

It would probably be an overreach to say that everyone likes the state fair. But not a big one. People like the food, the rides, the exhibitions, and the animals. We can’t forget the animals.

This week on “In Conversation” we did our broadcast from the Kentucky State Fair. We talked to people who told us more about the cool things to see, eat, and do at the fair, and hear why the fair remains important to Kentucky’s farmers and the agriculture industry.

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson
