This week ‘In Conversation’: Child care and the workforce

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published August 12, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT
If you have a job and also have young children, you know the rock and the hard place of needing good and affordable child care so you can go to work to pay your bills. 

On this week’s “In Conversation” we explored solutions to juggling parenting and holding down a job. That included a look at Kentucky House Bill 499, which creates a pilot program that provides incentives for employers to contribute to the child care costs of employees. 

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
