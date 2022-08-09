JCPS students should prepare for bus delays due to driver shortage

Some students at Jefferson County Public Schools will be getting a late start on their first day of school.

The district announced it expects at least 55 bus routes to be running on delayed schedules Wednesday morning due to a driver shortage.

JCPS held a hiring event in late July in an effort to add 100 more drivers to their roster.

Even with the hiring event, the district still has several routes without coverage.

A full list of expected delays can be found on the JCPS website. The site will be updated Saturdays after 2 p.m with the upcoming week’s expected delays.

JCPS officials said they expect more delays going forward, but they didn’t know how many routes would be affected or which ones.

Parents and guardians can also opt-in to receive text alerts about unplanned bus delays.

Those wishing to receive updates can text the letter “Y” to 67587 or call 485-7433 to receive information or report transportation issues.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep parents, guardians and students well-informed about the challenges we’re facing,” JCPS executive administrator of transportation Marcus Dobbs said in a news release. “While we ask families to have some patience, rest assured that we will get all of our students to and from school safely.”

Due to current COVID-19 community levels, students are required to wear masks on the bus and while indoors.

Support for this story was provided in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund.