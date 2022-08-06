© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

PHOTOS: Here's how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods

By Justin Hicks
Published August 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
080722_EasternKYFlooding_by Justin Hicks
1 of 17
After catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky and West Virginia in the past month, many are left picking up the pieces of the aftermath and wondering if it could have been prevented.
Justin Hicks
080222_CleaningMudNeon_EasternKYFlooding_by Justin Hicks
2 of 17
Volunteers and church groups came out to places like this storefront in downtown Fleming-Neon to scrape mud out of homes and businesses.
Justin Hicks
080722_VolunteerSigns_EKYFloodAppalshop_by Justin Hicks
3 of 17
Justin Hicks
0801022_Appalshop archives affected by flooding_by Justin Hicks
4 of 17
Appalshop was hit by the historic late July 2022 flooding. The organization lost archival film, video and other cultural items.
Justin Hicks
08012022_Car next to creek after floods_by Justin Hicks
5 of 17
A car was picked up and tossed into trees along a creek that flooded near Jenkins, Ky.
Justin Hicks
08012022_Children look at a swollen creek in Jenkins, Ky._by Justin hicks
6 of 17
Many roads into hollers in the Jenkins, Ky. area are still heavily damaged from the flood.
Justin Hicks
08022022_People clean up after eastern Ky. floods)_by Justin Hicks
7 of 17
People clean up after eastern Ky. floods.
Justin Hicks
080522_DestroyedTrailer_EasternKYFlooding_by Justin Hicks
8 of 17
Local officials in areas of eastern Kentucky were supposed to be involved in planning for floods, but some said they had no idea plans even existed.
Justin Hicks
Justin-Fema.jpg
9 of 17
FEMA has several mobile registration units in eastern Kentucky and kiosks at disaster recovery centers to help people apply for aid.
Justin Hicks
08022022_NeonGuyTakingBreak_byJustinHicks
10 of 17
In downtown Neon, Kentucky debris fills the sidewalks as locals and volunteers gut water damaged buildings.
Justin Hicks
08022022_NeonCaronPorch_byJustinHicks
11 of 17
Many cars were tossed through yards and on top of porches by the fast moving current of flood waters.
Justin Hicks
08022022_PikeCountyClothingDonations_byJustinHicks
12 of 17
At Jenkins Middle High School, donations from locals are piled into the cafeteria as school buses wait outside to transport them.
Justin Hicks
08022022_NationalGuardEKYFlood_byJustinHicks
13 of 17
Members of the National Guard have been deployed to help. While they wait for orders, many sleep and wait in local school gyms.
Justin Hicks
08052022_CarCleaning_ByJustinHicks
14 of 17
Arville, a resident outside of Hazard, cleans a car that was completely submerged in flood waters.
Justin Hicks
08052022_DestroyedApartment_ByJustinHicks
15 of 17
An apartment outside of Hazard, Kentucky was destroyed by water and mud during the flood.
Justin Hicks
08022022_NeonGuyDiggingOutCar_byJustinHicks
16 of 17
Some of the hardest work ahead for towns involves scraping layers upon layers of mud out of houses and streets. In Neon, Kentucky a man digs a car out of mud.
Justin Hicks
08062022_EKYFlood_TossingOutTrash_ByJustinHicks
17 of 17
Many volunteers are getting to work helping those without the ability or means to remove mud and any other flood damaged items from their houses.
Justin Hicks

At least 37 people have died after devastating floods tore through communities in eastern Kentucky.

Communities across the region have various levels of utility connection. Schools, transportation, power and water systems will take a long time to rebuild.

Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.

News Eastern Kentucky Flood
Justin Hicks
Justin is LPM's Data Reporter. Email Justin at jhicks@lpm.org.
See stories by Justin Hicks
