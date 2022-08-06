PHOTOS: Here's how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
After catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky and West Virginia in the past month, many are left picking up the pieces of the aftermath and wondering if it could have been prevented.
Volunteers and church groups came out to places like this storefront in downtown Fleming-Neon to scrape mud out of homes and businesses.
Appalshop was hit by the historic late July 2022 flooding. The organization lost archival film, video and other cultural items.
A car was picked up and tossed into trees along a creek that flooded near Jenkins, Ky.
Many roads into hollers in the Jenkins, Ky. area are still heavily damaged from the flood.
People clean up after eastern Ky. floods.
Local officials in areas of eastern Kentucky were supposed to be involved in planning for floods, but some said they had no idea plans even existed.
FEMA has several mobile registration units in eastern Kentucky and kiosks at disaster recovery centers to help people apply for aid.
In downtown Neon, Kentucky debris fills the sidewalks as locals and volunteers gut water damaged buildings.
Many cars were tossed through yards and on top of porches by the fast moving current of flood waters.
At Jenkins Middle High School, donations from locals are piled into the cafeteria as school buses wait outside to transport them.
Members of the National Guard have been deployed to help. While they wait for orders, many sleep and wait in local school gyms.
Arville, a resident outside of Hazard, cleans a car that was completely submerged in flood waters.
An apartment outside of Hazard, Kentucky was destroyed by water and mud during the flood.
Some of the hardest work ahead for towns involves scraping layers upon layers of mud out of houses and streets. In Neon, Kentucky a man digs a car out of mud.
Many volunteers are getting to work helping those without the ability or means to remove mud and any other flood damaged items from their houses.
At least 37 people have died after devastating floods tore through communities in eastern Kentucky.
Communities across the region have various levels of utility connection. Schools, transportation, power and water systems will take a long time to rebuild.
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.