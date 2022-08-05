© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This week ‘In Conversation’: Fancy Farm and flooding recovery

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published August 5, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT
It’s that political time of the year in Kentucky – Fancy Farm. Where politicians go to stump and signal their policy positions, and others go to partake of mutton, pulled pork, and other picnic goodies.

This week on “In Conversation” we discussed what’s new with this year’s Fancy Farm, and learned more about the history of the 142 year-old event.

We also got an update on the deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky and heard more about how recovery and rescue are going.

 

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
