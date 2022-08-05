© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Great Podversations: Charles Booker and Eddie Glaude Jr.

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson, LPM Podcasts
Published August 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
Politician and author Charles Booker discusses his book, “From the Hood to the Holler: A Story of Separate Worlds, Shared Dreams, and the Fight for America’s Future,” with writer and Professor Eddie Glaude Jr.  

Charles Booker represented the 43rd District in the Kentucky House of Representatives, where he served on the economic development and workforce, judiciary, and natural resources and energy committees. 

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University. 

Listen to the podcast:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20220802183433-GPEp44CharlesBookerAndEddieGlaudeFINALmp3.mp3

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
