This week ‘In Conversation’: Back to school, 2022

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published July 22, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT
Back To School

Listen to the podcast:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220722132816-ICPodcastFinal_BackToSchool07222022.mp3

Even a lot of adults get a little giddy at the sight of all the back-to-school supplies hitting the front of stores. New pens and notebooks, lunch bags and backpacks seem full of possibility.

But today’s students go into this school year after a summer of stressors. Mass shootings, inflation, mutating variants of COVID-19, and the hot impact of climate change combine into an anxiety-producing backdrop.

This week on “In Conversation,” we learned about the upcoming school year at Jefferson County Public Schools, national education and school trends, and how to help students deal with the psychological impact of so much negative news. We also heard from children about what they are looking forward to. 

This episode was made possible in part by the  Jewish Heritage Fund and through funding provided by the  Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop as part of the Next Gen Public Media Initiative, generously supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
