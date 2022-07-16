© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Republicans outnumber Democrats for the first time

By Ryland Barton, Divya Karthikeyan
Published July 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

[embed]https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220715162636-KPD072522podcast.mp3[/embed]
This week in Kentucky politics… the number of Republicans finally surpassed Democrats for the first time in state history. Hundreds of new laws took effect, dealing with major issues like criminal justice, public assistance, school police and transgender student athletes. And it looks like Kentucky is going to have a huge budget surplus. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton