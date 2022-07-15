This week 'In Conversation': Healthy pregnancies and births

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220715135951-ICPodcastFinal_Pregnancy07152022.mp3

Reproductive rights have been front and center lately, including rhetoric about the United States' relatively high rate of death during pregnancy and birth. And it's true, the U.S. does have a higher pregnancy-related mortality rate than many comparable countries.

As with most health problems, people of color are affected disproportionately, and CDC data shows racial disparities in pregnancy outcomes are getting worse.

With all this in mind, let's talk solutions. What factors contribute to poor health outcomes during pregnancy, and how can they be mitigated? What can you do to have the healthiest pregnancy and birth outcome possible? And who in our community is stepping up to help?

We explored it this week on "In Conversation," with Dr. Edward Miller, a maternal-fetal medicine physician and high-risk obstetrician with U of L Health, doula Meka Kpoh, who's the executive director and founder of Black Birth Justice, and more.