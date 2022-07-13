© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Race Unwrapped: Asian-American hate often starts with words

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published July 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Race Unwrapped feature image
Mindy Fulner
/

Since the first outbreak of COVID-19, Americans have been subjected to insulting and ugly language targeted at Asian Americans — things like “China virus,” and worse.  And those words don’t just hurt the ear but go hand-in-hand with actual harm. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, during the first year of the pandemic, hate crimes targeting Asian-American communities increased by 342% in eight large American cities.

How do ugly words influence the rise in Asian-American hate crimes the country has seen? That’s what I talk about on this episode, with Asian-American journalist Curtis Tate.

Listen to the podcast:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/raceunwrapped/20220712165157-RUs2E3_CurtisTate.mp3

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson