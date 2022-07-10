© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortions still legal, for now

By Ryland Barton
Published July 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics…

Abortions are still legal in the state, but access all depends on a lawsuit working its way through the courts system.

Kentucky's blocked ban on abortion medication could clash with federal rules if its ever allowed to go into effect.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the Roe v. Wade Supreme court ruling was "generally right", but also said some abortion restrictions are necessary.

And the Ohio Valley is poised to become an "abortion desert" as fallout continues from the Dobbs decision.

We got a glimpse into who’s raising the most money for next year’s race for governor.

WFPL’s Bec Feldhaus Adams joins Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics distilled.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
