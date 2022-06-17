© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This week ‘In Conversation’: An update on Kentucky tornado recovery

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published June 17, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT
121321 Dawson Springs_25
Dawson Springs, Ky. was one of the areas hit hardest by the tornadoes that devastated parts of western Kentucky early Saturday morning.

Listen to the show:

It has been about six months since a swath of tornado devastation in western and southern Kentucky killed 81 people.  It also caused hundreds of millions of dollars of destruction, leaving many to rebuild their homes, businesses, and communities.   

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked to journalists who have been covering the tornado destruction and the recovery efforts in their communities. 

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
