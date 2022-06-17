This week ‘In Conversation’: An update on Kentucky tornado recovery

Listen to the show:

It has been about six months since a swath of tornado devastation in western and southern Kentucky killed 81 people. It also caused hundreds of millions of dollars of destruction, leaving many to rebuild their homes, businesses, and communities.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked to journalists who have been covering the tornado destruction and the recovery efforts in their communities.