This week ‘In Conversation’: Pride Month and LGBTQ news

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published June 10, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT
201806015_PrideParade
Parade participants hold a large pride flag as they wait for the parade to begin on Friday, June 15.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220610151356-FinalICPodcast_Pride06102022.mp3

It’s Pride Month, a celebration of LGBTQ history and contributions, celebrated in June to honor the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked to organizers and activists about LGBTQ representation and equality, and what local organizations are doing to help.

We also looked at some legal challenges that could affect LGBTQ Americans, like Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and legislation around transgender athletes here in Kentucky. 

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
