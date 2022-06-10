This week ‘In Conversation’: Pride Month and LGBTQ news

Listen to the show:

It’s Pride Month, a celebration of LGBTQ history and contributions, celebrated in June to honor the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked to organizers and activists about LGBTQ representation and equality, and what local organizations are doing to help.

We also looked at some legal challenges that could affect LGBTQ Americans, like Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and legislation around transgender athletes here in Kentucky.