© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This week ‘In Conversation’: Summer reading recommendations

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published June 3, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT
Summer Reading
Craig Cameron/Unsplash
/

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220603145230-FinalICPodcast_SummerReading06032022.mp3

Warm weather is here, and people are getting out of the house for fun and frolic. And for some of us, the perfect summer day isn’t perfect without a good book.

This week on “In Conversation,” guests from the Louisville Public Library gave the skinny on which books to tuck into your beach bag or read in your favorite chair. We also talked about the books that might keep children and young adults reading while school’s out for summer.

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson