This week ‘In Conversation’: Athletes and activism

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published May 21, 2022 at 2:02 AM EDT
A photo of Muhammad Ali framed in the State Law Library of the Kentucky State Capitol.

Muhammad Ali, Louisville’s favorite son, is remembered for his activism as much as his first-class boxing. But Ali was not alone in using the pulpit of his sporting success to stand up for social causes.

This week on “In Conversation,” we explored how fighting for equity — in the past and now — is as important to many athletes as competing for awards and accolades.

 

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
