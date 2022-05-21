This week ‘In Conversation’: Athletes and activism

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220520195227-FinalICPodcast_AthleteActivism05202022.mp3

Muhammad Ali, Louisville’s favorite son, is remembered for his activism as much as his first-class boxing. But Ali was not alone in using the pulpit of his sporting success to stand up for social causes.

This week on “In Conversation,” we explored how fighting for equity — in the past and now — is as important to many athletes as competing for awards and accolades.