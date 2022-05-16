‘In Conversation’ unpacks state and local primary elections

Listen to the show:

Primary Election Day is May 17th, with early in-person voting taking place May 12-14. Louisville decides who its mayoral candidates will be in the fall, and Kentucky has key congressional races up for grabs.

On “In Conversation,” state and local journalists joined host Rick Howlett in a live voter guide, to sort out the people and positions you’ll be voting on.