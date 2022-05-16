© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

‘In Conversation’ unpacks state and local primary elections

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published May 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
110320 Election Day_15
Voters of all ages check in to cast their ballots at Fairdale High School.

Listen to the show:

Primary Election Day is May 17th, with early in-person voting taking place May 12-14. Louisville decides who its mayoral candidates will be in the fall, and Kentucky has key congressional races up for grabs.  

On “In Conversation,” state and local journalists joined host Rick Howlett in a live voter guide, to sort out the people and positions you’ll be voting on. 

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
