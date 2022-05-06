© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

‘In Conversation’ gets you ready for Derby Day doings

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published May 6, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT
derby2
Photo by J. Tyler Franklin
/
The Kentucky Derby 2018 at Churchill Downs.

Listen to the show:  

It’s Derby Week in Louisville, Kentucky, y’all! Is there anything more to say?

Actually, there is, as host Rick Howlett sat down with two handicappers to get the scoop on what bets are good, which horses are long shots, and where the racing industry stands these days.

The Kentucky state song will be performed at this year’s Derby, despite controversy over its racist themes. We talked to Emily Bingham about her book “My Old Kentucky Home: The Astonishing Life and Reckoning Of An Iconic American Song.”

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
