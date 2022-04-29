© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This week 'In Conversation': Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

By Laura Ellis
Published April 29, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT
Greg Fischer during an interview with KyCIR/Newsy

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is heading into the final months of his administration. This week on "In Conversation," we checked in with him about the next city budget, and issues like policing, racial justice, homelessness and Louisville’s economic emergence from COVID-19.

 

Laura Ellis
