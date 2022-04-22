© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This week on 'In Conversation': How COVID-19 has affected young people

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published April 22, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
Students at Gutermuth Elementary demonstrate leaving a classroom six feet apart on Feb. 22, 2021.

Listen to the show:

This Friday on “In Conversation,” we talked about the pandemic's effect on how kids are learning, developing, and socializing. What does the future hold for young people as we navigate current and possibly new variants?

We talked to child development experts and educators, and ask some young people how COVID-19 changed their lives.

This episode was made possible in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund and through funding provided by the Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop as part of the Next Gen Public Media Initiative, generously supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
