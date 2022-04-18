© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: The end of a very busy legislative session

By Ryland Barton
Published April 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220415165528-KyPoliticsDistilled041522PODCAST.mp3

 

The General Assembly wrapped up this year’s legislative session last week with a flurry of activity, overriding vetoes, passing last-minute bills and saying goodbye to retiring lawmakers.

The Republican-led legislature easily rejected nearly all of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's vetoes of legislation, from an omnibus anti-abortion bill to sweeping changes for Kentucky's education system. The only vetoes that legislators sustained were some "technical" corrections to the state budget bill.

In total, lawmakers filled 1,165 bills this session, but many didn't make it across the finish line, including medical cannabis, sports betting and a ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy.

WFPL's Bec Feldhaus Adams joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for the latest edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
