This week on 'In Conversation': finding love, and keeping it alive

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220408154327-FinalICPodcast_LoveAndRelationships04082022.mp3

Love has always been in the air, but for the past two years, COVID-19 has impacted all of our air quality.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk to love and relationship experts on the challenges and rewards of dating in the era of apps and masks. And in case your romance didn't survive the pandemic, we get some advice on how to get back out there and find a new boo.