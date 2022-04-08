© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This week on 'In Conversation': finding love, and keeping it alive

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published April 8, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT
dating romance date love
Chona Kasinger | Disabled and Here
Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220408154327-FinalICPodcast_LoveAndRelationships04082022.mp3

 

Love has always been in the air, but for the past two years, COVID-19 has impacted all of our air quality.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk to love and relationship experts on the challenges and rewards of dating in the era of apps and masks. And in case your romance didn't survive the pandemic, we get some advice on how to get back out there and find a new boo.

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
