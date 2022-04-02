Kentucky Politics Distilled: The veto period begins

[embed]https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220401162428-KPDPodcast040122.mp3[/embed]



This week in Kentucky politics… Lawmakers passed a flurry of conservative bills ahead of the veto deadline, from a plan to phase out the income tax to a new set of abortion bans. A bill funding charter schools passed out of the legislature, five years after the privately run but publicly funded institutions were first legalized in the state. Democratic Governor Andy Beshear now has the chance to sign or reject what’s passed out of the legislature, but Republicans can easily override him. WFPL's Bec Feldhaus Adams joins Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.